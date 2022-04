The Ministry of Cooperation on Wednesday barred three Credit Cooperative Societies from collecting deposits from the public.

The three were identified as Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Lucknow, Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Bhopal, and Humara India Credit Cooperative Society, Kolkata.

According to a Ministry statement, the move comes in wake of Delhi High Court’s March 22 order restraining all three from collecting any deposits from the public

20220406-222806