WORLD

3 critically endangered Sumatran tigers found dead in snares in Indonesia

NewsWire
0
0

Three critically-endangered Sumatran tigers have been found dead after being caught in sling snares in a private oil palm plantation in Indonesia’s Aceh province, the Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency said.

The agency’s head Agus Arianto on Monday said the tiger carcasses were found on Sunday by a member of a non-governmental organisation, who thought that the carnivores had died for days, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We strongly condemn this incident. An investigation is underway,” Arianto told Xinhua.

A medical team has taken the body parts of the tigers for necropsy, while the police are conducting a field investigation to uncover other factors causing the deaths.

20220426-055603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foreign troops will be at risk as occupiers: Taliban

    172 S.Koreans arrive from India via special flight

    South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu passes away

    Amazon app won’t let workers use words like ‘slave labour’, ‘restroom’