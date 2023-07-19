INDIA

3 crore Income Tax Returns filed till July 18, says I-T Department

NewsWire
0
0

Around three crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 18, the Income Tax (I-T) Department said on Wednesday.

“Grateful to our taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year!” the Department said in a Twitter post.

Over 3 crore ITRs for assessment year 2023-24 have already been filed till July 18 as compared to the 3 crore ITRs filed till July 25, 2022.

“Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified,” the Department tweeted further.

Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed.

“So, we hope to keep up the momentum and urge all those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush,” it said.

Last week Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra had advised that taxpayers should not wait for the last date to file their returns as there won’t be any extension beyond July 31.

2023071941649

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka to soon enact law on religious conversions

    Odisha tragedy: K’taka volleyball team stranded at Howrah station arranged flight...

    CBI’s ‘Operation Chakra’ against cyber enabled crime: Raids at 105 locations...

    BJP banks big time on campaign blitz of Modi, Shah and...