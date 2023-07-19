Around three crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 18, the Income Tax (I-T) Department said on Wednesday.

“Grateful to our taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year!” the Department said in a Twitter post.

Over 3 crore ITRs for assessment year 2023-24 have already been filed till July 18 as compared to the 3 crore ITRs filed till July 25, 2022.

“Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified,” the Department tweeted further.

Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed.

“So, we hope to keep up the momentum and urge all those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush,” it said.

Last week Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra had advised that taxpayers should not wait for the last date to file their returns as there won’t be any extension beyond July 31.

