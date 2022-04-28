Three persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste community have alleged that they were brutally thrashed by a wine shop owner, who also used casteist slurs against them, but the Delhi Police did not lodge a case under the SC/ST Act.

The matter has been reported from South Delhi’s Mehrauli area. The SC/ST commission is also looking into the matter and has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Speaking with IANS, Joginder, a relative of the victims, said Ram Singh, Raj Kumar and Mangal, were brutally thrashed by their employer.

“They have suffered severe injuries. They have wounds all over the body. The accused used filthy language that lower caste people are born to be beaten. We approached the Delhi Police but they didn’t lodge a case under the proper sections and under the SC/ST Act,” alleged Joginder.

IANS has accessed the CCTV footage and FIR copy of the matter.

The victim Ram Singh along with his brother Raj Kumar works for the alleged accused Mohan Lal Mann, the wine shop owner.

“Singh has alleged that Mann and his friend Chitwan along with one Imran brutally thrashed him and his colleague Mangal. Singh’s hand was tied so that he couldn’t resist. His brother Raj Kumar was also thrashed,” read the FIR.

Arun Halder, the vice chairman of the SC/ST commission, said that they want an inquiry into the matter.

The SC/ST commission has also written a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. Congress MP Udit Raj took to Twitter and wrote that the police didn’t help the victims.

The police said that they were looking into the matter.

