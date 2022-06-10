WORLD

3 dead, 1 injured after shooting in US state of Maryland

NewsWire
0
0

Three people died and another was critically injured after a shooting broke out in Smithsburg, US state of Maryland, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers responded to the Columbia Machine Inc. at around 2:30 p.m, where they found the four victims, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the latest press release.

The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The suspect’s vehicle was later encountered by Maryland State Police.

Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and a trooper, according to the release.

Both were injured and transported for medical treatment.

There is no confirmed active threat to the community in relation to this incident, the release noted.

Multiple federal agencies have responded to assist in the investigation into the incident.

Smithsburg is about 110 kilometres northwest of Washington, D.C.

This is the latest of a series of mass shootings that have rocked the US over the past weeks.

US lawmakers are discussing gun control legislation but whether the talks will bear fruit is unknown.

20220610-060403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Starlink has about 150k daily users in Ukraine

    World Bank approves new financing to Cambodia for education improvement

    Austria to implement Covid vax mandate

    US Postal Service raises concern over new vax rules