3 dead, 10 missing after building collapse in Brazil

At least three people were killed while 10 others were missing, including children, after the collapse of a building in the Brazilian city of Recife, capital of the state of Pernambuco, the Civil Defense and Fire Department reported.

As of early Friday afternoon, a man, a woman and an adolescent were found dead in the rubble, while two people were rescued alive, a 65-year-old woman and a 15-year-old, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Fire Department report, the incident occurred at about 6:00 a.m. local time, when one of the building’s blocks collapsed completely, while another partially fell.

The building had a ground floor and three other floors, with four apartments each.

The Recife Metropolitan Area has been affected by heavy rains since Thursday night, which made it more difficult for the Fire Department to search for the missing.

