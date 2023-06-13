At least three people were killed and 25 others injured on Tuesday in a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, officials have confirmed.

In a post on Telegram, Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, said that air defences shot down three cruise missiles over the central city but there were also “incomings”, reports CNN.

“Civilian facilities were damaged,” he said, adding that 19 of the wounded were hospitaliaed.

“There was a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The Russians carried out another terrorist attack on the residential sector — overnight. This was insidious. Cruel,” Lysak said earlier on Telegram.

Also confirming the attack, the city’s Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that a five-storey apartment building was hit and victims were likely trapped under the rubble.

“Apartments from the first to the fifth floors are on fire. The fire has covered 700 square meters. Rescuers are extinguishing it,” CNN quoted the Mayor as saying in an update.

Four people were also injured at another location in the city where a building and a car had caught fire, he added.

Vilkul also reported overnight Russian shelling of the nearby Nikopol district.

Condemning the incident, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities, and people… Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih continues.

“My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch.”

