INDIA

3 dead, 40 injured in Yamuna Expressway accident

NewsWire
0
0

At least three people were killed and 40 others injured in a road accident involving a passenger bus that took place on the Yamuna Expressway.

The double-decker bus was going from Delhi to Bihar when it hit a divider and overturned on Sunday night.

The injured have been sent to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

District Magistrate Mathura, Pulkit Khare, said that the accident happened near the milestone 88.

The bus had started the journey from Narela and was headed for Darbhanga in Bihar.

There was a long jam on the busy expressway after the accident.

It took several hours to clear the route.

20230227-082402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coimbatore now has a temple for ‘Corona Devi’

    3-day RSS meet to start in UP’s Prayagraj

    GPBL 2002: Mandya Bulls fight back to tame KGF Wolves

    Realty Buyers lay foundation bricks at M3M Capital, pledge support for...