WORLD

3 dead, 43 injured in Brazil’s prison fire

NewsWire
0
0

At least three prisoners were killed and another 43 injured in a southern Brazil prison fire, local authorities said.

The fire that broke out on Wednesday at the Penitentiary of Florianopolis, in Santa Catarina state, was traced to a mattress in one of the cells, said William Shinzato, head of the Penitentiary Affairs Commission

All three fatal victims died of smoke inhalation, according to Brazil’s Order of Lawyers, the country’s top bar association, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The fire was brought under control and did not spread to other parts of the prison, Brazilian news network GloboNews said.

20230216-102402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kim Jong-un’s sister sends medicine to patients with new infectious disease

    Tom Cooper makes comeback to Netherlands ODI squad for series against...

    Turkey tightens control on refugees

    S. Korea’s new Covid-19 cases fall below 30k amid easing restrictions