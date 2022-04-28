INDIA

3 dead in Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident

Three people were killed and six seriously injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday.

The accident occurred near the Bangarmau Kotwali area in Unnao after the tyres of a speeding car burst and overturned on the road.

Two vehicles collided with the overturned car from behind, leading to the death of a man, a woman and a six-month-old baby.

All the injured victims have been referred to the district hospital after receiving initial treatment at the Bangarmau CHC.

Video footage from the site of the accident shows the car wrecked beyond repair.

