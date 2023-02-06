Three people were killed and three others injured in a road accident near Siliguri in West Bengal on Monday.

The three victims were identified as Prashanta Saha (50) Bapan Ghosh (35) and Rita Saha (35), while the injured ones were Mukti Saha, Gopal Kar and Mridul Saha.

Kar’s condition has been reported to be extremely critical.

They are all under treatment at a local hospital.

Police sources said that Mukti Saha had a cardiac attack on Sunday night, following which she was taken to the local Maynaguri hospital.

However, as her condition turned critical, she was referred to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri.

Accordingly, the ambulance carrying her and her relatives and associates started for North Bengal Medical College & Hospital on early Monday morning.

At the Fulbari area, the ambulance collided with a truck coming in full speed from the opposite direction following which three persons died on spot.

It is perceived that dense fog in the region probably led to the collision.

The driver and the helper of the truck are absconding.

