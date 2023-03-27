WORLD

3 dead in Brazil nightclub shooting

Three people were killed and two others injured during a shooting at a nightclub in Sao Carlos, a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, local police said.

The incident took place after aman, who was thrown out of the club for being drunk, returned with a gun and opened fire on the crowd, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying on Sunday.

Two men died instantly and two others were hospitalised with injuries.

The 36-year-old assailant was shot dead by two police officers who were on duty in the area, local Police Commissioner Gilberto Aquino said.

After being expelled from the club, the attacker, wearing a helmet, returned to the party by car and began shooting, according to Aquino.

The party was a fundraiser for health centres in the state.

