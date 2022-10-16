Three people have died and over 55,000 people from 13,902 families have been affected by floods and landslides in Sri Lanka in the past 72 hours.

The rainy weather that ushered in floods and landslides will continue till Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Meanwhile, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said the risk of floods in some areas will exacerbate if heavy rains continue.

The landslide warning issued for six districts has been extended considering the adverse weather conditions, the DMC said on Sunday.

The Department of Meteorology said the current heavy rains are due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) near the country.

20221016-114402