3 Delhi Cabinet ministers file nominations

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Three Delhi Cabinet ministers and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday filed nominations for the Assembly elections.

While Rai filed nomination from the Babarpur seat, Pal filed his nominations from Seemapuri. Hussain filed his nomination from the Ballimaran seat.

Apart from them, AAP’s Raghav Chadha also filed nomination from the Rajinder Nagar seat.

A number of other party candidates also filed their nominations on Saturday.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday. The last date to file nominations is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi seat on Monday.

