Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the three civic bodies of the national capital were unified to serve the political interests of BJP and Aam Aadmi Party.

He alleged that both the parties had destroyed the Corporations with unprecedented corruption by their councillors and leaders. Nothing can be achieved till the BJP and the AAP politicians mend their ways.

The latest incident of the BJP and the AAP councillors being caught on camera demanding bribes for public service was proof enough of the extent of corruption prevalent in the MCDs.

Autocratic BJP government at the Centre supported by the equally vile Arvind Kejriwal government decided to merge the MCDs in gross violation of the democratic traditions of the country, Kumar stated.

The previous Congress Government trifurcated the MCD to ensure proper, even development of South, North and East areas of Delhi, but 15 years of corruption-ridden rule by the BJP in the MCDs, which was aided and abetted by the Aam Aadmi Party for the past seven years, looted the Corporations of all its wealth, so much so that the MCDs do not have funds to pay the wages of its employees, including the poor sanitation workers.

He said that the BJP and the AAP colluded to merge the MCDs as they wanted to postpone the MCD elections fearing defeat. The unification will further delay the elections, which should have been completed by May this year, so that the BJP and the AAP can buy time to varnish their corrupt image.

It was a shame for the BJP that despite the party ruling at the Centre, and despite PM Modi’s highly touted Swatch Bharat Abhiyan campaign starting from Delhi, it could not clear the garbage at Ghazipur where the garbage mountain catching fire has become a common occurrence, which not only poses terrible health hazard to the people, but also further pollutes Delhi’s already toxic air.

Had the Modi government been keen about clearing the existing three landfills — Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa — and establishing new landfills with modern technology, the landfill crisis in Delhi could have been solved long ago. He said that this task could have been done with the involvement of experts, even foreign experts/companies, who have the necessary experience in tackling such projects, so that people in Delhi could have lived without breathing toxic air.

20220419-181602