INDIALIFESTYLE

3 die, 11 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in TN

NewsWire
0
0

Three people died and 11 were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet.

A group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function. Police said that those who consumed liquor started vomiting late night and three of them succumbed during the early hours of Sunday at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

The deceased were identified as Sankar (50), Suresh (60) and Daranivel (50). Fifteen others were also admitted to the same hospital on Saturday night and Sunday early morning.

Villupuram district police superintendent N. Sreenatha told IANS that the police have commenced investigation immediately after they received complaints about people vomiting after consuming locally brewed liquor.

He said that a few people were detained and were being questioned in relation to the incident.

Police have been conducting raids at a few villages in the Marakkanam area which is near Ekkiyarkuppam village where people died of alleged illicit brew.

20230514-133202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three appearing in CRPF recruitment exam in Assam with fake documents...

    20-yr-old lynched in Delhi, 9 held

    BJP keen to provide platform to ‘aggrieved’ Trinamool workers

    5 Meghalaya Cong MLAs may face suspension for supporting BJP backed...