3 die in house fire near Barcelona

Three people lost their lives in a fire in a block of flats in the municipality of Rubi near Barcelona.

The Catalan fire brigade confirmed the deaths after they had attended the blaze with eleven fire engines.

They said on Wednesday that five more people suffered smoke inhalation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The three victims were all residents in the same first-floor apartment of the three-storeyed building. They all died as they were trying to leave the building.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire. Local radio station (Radio Rubi) reported that neighbours had heard an explosion in the hall of the building and the flames appeared immediately afterwards.

