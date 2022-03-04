INDIA

3 die in UP after consuming liquor

By NewsWire
Three people have died allegedly after consuming adulterated liquor purchased from a government outlet in Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatpur.

Jitendra Singh, 50, his friend Omkar, 45, and Monu ,26, had purchased the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the outlet in Ahlapur village under Mohammadabad Kotwali and were partying when they suddenly fell from their chairs after consuming the liquor.

They were rushed to a private hospital nearby where the doctors declared them dead, the police said.

All three men had consumed liquor from the same bottle and soon their condition deteriorated, leading to their death, their family members said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said that “the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the actual cause of death will be ascertained soon”.

On receiving the information, Circle Officer Rajveer Singh Gaur, along with the team of the excise department, also reached the spot and launched an investigation.

A senior official said that adulteration of methyl alcohol has been found in the liquor and the concerned contract has been sealed.

Along with this, the sale of liquor of the liquor brand has been stopped after checking the contracts across the district.

The salesman at the outlet Yogendra Pal has been taken into custody.

