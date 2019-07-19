3 drown to death as parts of Malda continue to be inundated

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) Three persons died after drowning while several areas continued to be inundated though the water level of Phulhar river was receding, Malda district officials said here on Friday.

One person was drowned in the Phulhar river in Bilaimari area of Ratua-1 Block on Thursday. There were reports of two other persons drowning on Thursday, the officials said.

Though the water level of Phulhar river was receding, Mahananda river was rising, as a result of which a number of areas in North Malda were still under water.

District Magistrate Koushik Battacharya said that the situation was under control, and that the administration had arranged for two boats to ensure students in the affected areas could go to their schools.

–IANS

