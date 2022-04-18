BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition

NewsWire
0
0

Three firms have submitted their bids to acquire the debt-ridden automaker SsangYong Motor Co, sources here said on Monday, after a previous sales deal with a local electric vehicle maker fell apart.

Local underwear company Ssangbangwool Group, chemical-to-steel conglomerate KG Group and homegrown private equity (PE) firm Pavilion PE submitted letters of intent to accounting firm EY Hanyoung, SsangYong’s lead manager for the deal, according to the sources.

Their bids came as a deal to buy SsangYong Motor by local electric bus and truck maker Edison Motors Co. collapsed late last month after its failure to meet the deadline to make the full payment for the proposed takeover, reports Yonhap news agency.

The firms that tendered their bids will conduct due diligence from Tuesday to May 4 before submitting their main bids for Ssangyong.

SsangYong has been under court receivership since April 15, 2021, after its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.

20220418-222602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rising oil prices, profit booking dent indices; realty stocks down (Roundup)

    APEC leaders, Ministers, officials convene to push for inclusive, sustainable recovery

    BPCL extends ex-gratia period for frontliners falling to Covid

    Ad hoc restrictions will impact biz, warns retailers association