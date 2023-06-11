WORLD

3 from Britain missing after boat catches fire in Red Sea

Three British tourists have been missing after a fire broke out on a dive boat in the Egyptian Red Sea, the media reported on Sunday.

An official said that 26 other people, including 12 Britons, were rescued from the boat, called Hurricane, which was off the coast of Marsa Alam, the BBC reported.

The boat had been on a dive cruise and had left Port Ghalib on June 6, and was due to return on Sunday.

The boat’s operator, Tornado Marine Fleet, said 15 British passengers had been on board along with 12 crew members and two guides — a different figure to that given earlier by the local authority, the Red Sea Governorate, the BBC reported.

The local authority said initial examinations had found an electrical short circuit in the engine room, while the public prosecution office had begun an investigation.

All of those who had been rescued were said to be well.

The Hurricane is one of several operated by the Tornado Marine Fleet.

A spokesperson said the fire broke out while the crew were doing the diving briefing at Elphinstone Reef — a diving destination known for its wealth of marine life including colourful corals and sharks.

Scuba Travel, which chartered the boat, said the group on board had been on a seven-day tour and the company was working with the local authorities and specialist advisers.

“Our first priority is the safety of our guests,” a spokesperson said.

The Red Sea is a popular resort for diving trips.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office said it was supporting British nationals involved.

“We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved,” a spokesman said.

