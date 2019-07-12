3 gangsters held after shootout on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram, July 17 (IANS) The Crime branch of Gurugram police has arrested three notorious gangsters after a shootout in the national capital’s Dwarka Expressway, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials got a tip about the movement of the three criminals named Lokesh alias Surya, Pradeep and Niraj.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the officials went to nab the criminals and realising they were intercepted by the police, the accused fired half a dozen rounds in a bid to escape. A gun fight ensued in which the criminals received gun shots in legs and were arrested, an official said.

They are now admitted to a hospital and further investigation is underway, he added.

The accused have committed crimes including murder, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom in Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. Rajasthan Police had announced Rs 1 lakh bounty on the head of Lokesh. Besides, Pradeep and Niraj were carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000.

