3 generations of police inspector run half-marathon

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) It’s rare to see three generations of a family taking part in a marathon together. On Sunday, 57-year-young Delhi Police Inspector Heera Lal Baliyan participated in Airtel Half Marathon with his son and grandchildren and joined that rare group.

He was accompanied by his 32-year-old son Manoj Kumar Baliyan, Manoj’s four-year-old daughter Bhoomi, and Bhavesh, child of his younger son Maninder Kumar Baliyan who is an Inspector in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Sharing the secrets of his fitness, Baliyan, a decorated police inspector, said, “Initially, kabaddi, wrestling and running were my hobbies, which turned into habits. Every morning, I run up to 10 km. I have been participating in half-marathons since 2009. Today’s race is the 10th of my life.”

Talking about another interesting facet of senior Baliyan, Manoj told IANS that his father completed Masters degree in yoga along with two daughters-in-law Seema Kumari Baliyan and Sonu Baliyan.

Baliyan, who belongs to the Rewari district of Haryana, joined the Delhi Police in 1982 as constable and has been involved in cracking many high-profile cases, like killing of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma at Batla House.

By paraphrasing a saying that the family that eats together stays together, one can say those who run together stay fit together.

