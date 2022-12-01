INDIALIFESTYLE

3 girls get stuck in society's lift, incident captured on CCTV

Three girls got stuck in the lift of a society in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik Township for about 25 minutes. The incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the lift.

The incident came to light when the family members started searching for the victims, who were then rescued with great difficulty.

The incident took place on November 29 at Assotech Nest Society.

The victims’ family accused the Society’s AOA of negligence and lack of maintenance of the lift.

On the family’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against the president and secretary of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA).

In the complaint registered on November 30, the relatives stated that lakhs of rupees are spent annually in the name of lift maintenance, in spite of which such accidents have been happening which makes the president and secretary responsible for it.

