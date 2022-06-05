INDIA

3 girls kidnapped from UP’s Gorakhpur traced in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police in a joint operation recovered three girls, including two minors, from the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the three girls were reportedly kidnapped from Gagua in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. The UP Police personnel from the Gagua police station arrived in Delhi’s Mandawali police station to trace them.

“Only clue in the present case was the mobile location,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Priyanka Kashyap said.

Subsequently a police team was constituted which started searching in the area of West Vinod Nagar.

CCTV cameras at different locations in the area were also checked and the footage were analysed.

“With the help of local public and informers ultimately all the three girls were traced to a house in West Vinod Nagar,” the senior official said.

She said that the owner lived somewhere else and clues about the accused behind the kidnapping have also been found.

Further probe is on, the official added.

20220605-160137

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala records 22,182 new Covid cases

    ED summons Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case

    Quad’s success very important for regional, global stability: Modi

    No shortage of oxygen in Andhra: Industries Minister