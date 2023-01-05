The search operation to catch a leopard that entered a society in Greater Noida West is still going on. Along with the team of the forest department of Gautam Budha Nagar, experts have been called in from other districts.

Traps have been laid and cages have been put up, but the fear of the leopard continues to prevail in the area as the big cat has been dodging the forest department.

To lure the leopard, earlier the forest department had kept chickens in the cage, but it did not work as the chickens were eaten by stray dogs. Now three goats have been brought in.

A few days back, the leopard had entered the under-construction building of Ajnara Lee Garden Housing Society in Bisrakh Kotwali area of Greater Noida.

Two days ago, the leopard was again seen in the area, a video of which has also gone viral on social media. The forest department team reached there and the rescue operation to catch him is going on continuously, but the leopard has not yet been caught.

The forest department is facing difficulties in catching the leopard because of the society and the stray dogs present in the surrounding areas. These dogs keep on barking continuously and obstruct the work, due to which the department is failing to catch the leopard.

According to the DFO of Gautam Budha Nagar, this leopard is hiding in the under-construction building of the society. The officer said that there is a lot of darkness due to which there is some difficulty in catching the leopard but he has asked everyone not to panic and the leopard will be caught soon.

