Three employees of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), who were attempting to collect a bribe of Rs 50,000 in lieu of demolishing an under-construction house, were handed over to the police by local residents, police said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Junior Engineer (JE) Sumit, Hitesh and driver Karan.

The complainant, one Harish of Devilal Colony, said that he along with his family was residing in the locality for the past 25 years.

“On Thursday, JE Sumit, Hitesh and two other MCG employees visited my under-construction house and said the house will be demolished as it is being built illegally and later after consulting with the JE, Hitesh demanded a Rs 1 lakh bribe for not demolishing the house,” the complainant told the police.

“I gave them Rs 50,000 on Thursday and also told them the remaining amount will be given within one or two days. But on Friday Hitesh again visited the spot and asked for the remaining amount. I assembled few of my neighbours and also recorded the video and called the police.”

Thereafter, Sumit was contacted and he also came to the spot and the trio was handed over to the police.

“In connection with the matter, a case of the Corruption Act and other relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the trio at the Sector-9A police station. Further probe is on,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

