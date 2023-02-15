The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested three persons including a woman and seized 11.94 kg heroin valued at Rs 84 crore from them.

An official said the heroin was meant to be smuggled to several metropolitan cities.

“On the basis of inputs, the DRI officials intercepted one Indian-national woman passenger who arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi on February 14. Her bag was searched which resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of creamish coloured granules. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders,” the DRI said in a statement.

The woman, suspected to be a drug peddler, told the DRI officials that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were supposed to be delivered to two individuals in Mumbai.

The DRI then formed a team to nab the two intended recipients of the drugs.

The official said that on the basis of a tip off, they finally nabbed the two aides of the woman from outside the Mumbai airport.

The passenger along with two other recipients have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

