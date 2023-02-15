INDIA

3 held at Mumbai airport with 11.94 kg heroin valued at Rs 84cr

NewsWire
0
0

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested three persons including a woman and seized 11.94 kg heroin valued at Rs 84 crore from them.

An official said the heroin was meant to be smuggled to several metropolitan cities.

“On the basis of inputs, the DRI officials intercepted one Indian-national woman passenger who arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi on February 14. Her bag was searched which resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of creamish coloured granules. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders,” the DRI said in a statement.

The woman, suspected to be a drug peddler, told the DRI officials that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were supposed to be delivered to two individuals in Mumbai.

The DRI then formed a team to nab the two intended recipients of the drugs.

The official said that on the basis of a tip off, they finally nabbed the two aides of the woman from outside the Mumbai airport.

The passenger along with two other recipients have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

20230215-235005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hooch tragedy: BJP MPs seek President’s rule in Bihar

    Now, Bengal government to enter into retail liquor trade

    Apna Dal leader held after 2019 video goes viral

    ‘In an outright war, India’s military will be no match for...