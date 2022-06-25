Three men in their early twenties were arrested while some minor boys were counselled after they created ruckus in the communally sensitive Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The three arrested accused were identified as Narender alias Bumrah (24), Mohit (21) and Shankar (22).

The incident took place on Friday around 9.00 p.m. “We received a call that some boys are roaming in K block Jahangirpuri and damaging the vehicles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani said.

When the police reached the spot, none was present there, however, on local enquiry it was revealed that some boys (most of them were minor), allegedly drunk, were roaming in K Block, shouting and hurling abuses at each other, and while passing through the lane, they pulled down 2-3 old two wheelers.

“No one was injured and no damage was caused to any property. No stone pelting had occurred. There was no communal angle involved,” the DCP averred.

All the three accused were arrested under the preventive action taken under section 107 and 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The minors were counselled appropriately,” Rangnani said.

The DCP added that in all law and order situations having communal overtones, especially in the area of Jahangirpuri, strict legal action is taken.

Pradeep, a local resident, said that a group of 25 youth came and pelted stones without any reason.

“They were hurling abuses, and were carrying sharp edged weapons, they pushed all the vehicles which were parked in the street. We didn’t say anything out of fear,” he said.

Anita, who also lives there, said that the group of 25 youth was pelting stones at the parked vehicles and at homes also. She was horrified and didn’t say a word.

A.K. Singh, another resident, said that the boys’ group was also threatening the residents to keep mum or face dire consequences.

Jehangirpuri, located in northwest Delhi, was witness to severe communal clashes that erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in April in which 9 people including 8 policemen were injured.

