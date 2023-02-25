Gurugram Police arrested three people, including a woman, on Friday for cheating several youths on pretext of providing escort services online.

The accused were identified as Pradeep alias Prince (22), Neeraj (21) and 21-year-old Isha alias Chinki, police said on Friday.

According to the police, they received a complaint on February 22 that two men had entered a house in Kakru Colony located on Darbaripur Road and looted the complainant, who was residing in rented accommodation. The accused also accompanied a woman, the victim told the police.

In this regard, a case under various sections of the IPC including the Arms Act was registered at the Badshahpur police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they ran an Escort service via the website and used to show girls’ profiles and call the clients at their places or sometimes they visited the client’s location and looted them.

“The accused, who used to run an organised gang to dupe people, have accepted their involvement in the crime. Cash and mobile phones have also been recovered from their possessions,” Preet Pal Sangam, ACP (crime) said.

