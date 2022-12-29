The Vadodara police detained three youths for harassing, eve teasing and stalking female students in the campus of the Maharaja Sayajirao University.

The accused will be arrested after they test negative for Covid-19, said Sayajigunj Inspector R.G. Jadeja.

According to the criminal complaint, a 20 year old female student of the Commerce faculty, along with two of her friends was in the parking area to take their two-wheelers, when the accused, identified as Abu Pathan, Riyan Pathan, and Shahid Shaikh made objectionable comments, signalling to the three.

The accused also followed the girls for a while.

Jadeja detained all the three accused on Wednesday night. They were sent to a government hospital for the RTPCR test on Thursday morning.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vishnu Prajapati alleged that the Pathan gang had been active in the university campus and posed a challenge to the university security and vigilance teams.

He demanded that the university take strict action against such elements, even if they were students.

