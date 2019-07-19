3 held for physically abusing minor girl in Dal Lake

Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) Three persons have been arrested for physically abusing a minor girl onboard a ‘shikara’ in the famous Dal Lake here, the police said on Friday.

The police received information on Thursday that a minor girl had been physically abused by three persons inside a ‘shikara’ in the Dal Lake in the Hazratbal area. The accused were local residents of the area.

Acting on the information, the police arrested two accused but the third one managed to escape. However, he was arrested later, the police said.

