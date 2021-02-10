Three people, including a woman, have been arrested by the Gurugram Police for property fraud worth Rs 523 crore.

Officials said that the Punjab-based gang used to prepare false documents related to plots in Ansal Townships owned by NRIs and sell them to unsuspecting buyers.

According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Kavita Rani alias Riya Sehgal (33), Rahul (29) and Ranveer Kumar (49), all residents of Punjab.

The prime accused has been identified as Sanjay Katuhriya, a proclaimed offender (PO), while the others accused have been identified as Sandeep alias Mota, Ajay Sehgal alias Mota alias Alok Kumar and Rakesh Kumar alias Ram, who are yet to be arrested.

Katuhriya lives in Dubai along with his family, the police said.

The Haryana Police had fixed a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on Kavita, Rahul, Kumar, Katuhriya and Rakesh Kumar.

A total of nine cases of property fraud were registered against the culprits at the Sushant Lok and Sector-29 police stations. Till now, the culprits had sold more than 10 plots in fraudulent manner.

According to the police, to nab the culprits, an SIT was formed following the direction of the police chief, which was led by Karan Goyal, ACP (DLF), and Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

“The culprits were nabbed by a team of crime branch from a guest house located in Sector-39 after a tip-off on February 5 and were placed on five-day police remand,” Sangwan said.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to open fake bank accounts based on forged documents and later transfered the amount by selling plots into these accounts,” Sangwan said.

“The prime accused, Katuhriya, used to conduct recces to find plots and houses in Ansal townships in Sushant Lok, Palam Vihar and Sector-29 areas, whose owners did not visit often. They used to prepare false documents after taking details of the owner from the society. Later, they prepared false seal for the documents, and transferred the property to either themselves or someone they knew. They would then sell it to unsuspecting buyers,” the ACP added.

“Rakesh Kumar used to ferry people from Punjab to Gurugram to falsely represent them as the owners of the plots and prepared fake sale deed documents and sold them to the buyers. The accused also paid Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh as commission to these people,” Sangwan said.

The accused have also disclosed the name of an accused — Kunal from Punjab — who used to prepare fake IDs and Aadhaar cards, besides naming one Kamal, who used to prepare fake passports in Chandigarh.

“During investigation, the probe team unearthed transactions worth around Rs 523 crore in their accounts carried out during the past six months. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be informed about the case,” Sangwan said.

–IANS

str/arm