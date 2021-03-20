The Delhi Police arrested three robbers for sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman and later robbing a man of Rs 30,000 in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri in two separate incidents. The men were inebriated state and used a scorpio in both the crimes.

According to the police, the three accused, identified as Yogesh, Naveen and Baljeet, intercepted a man in Aya Nagar in Fatehpur Beri and had a scuffle with him. They tried to snatch his mobile phone. Later, the victim’s 25-year-old sister came to rescue her brother.

The victim told the police that three persons were in Scorpio car quarreled with her brother in the intervening night of March 18 and 19. When she came out to save him, they sexually assaulted her.

A case under section 376D/365/506 IPC has been registered at PS Fatehpur Beri.

On the same night the three accused robbed a truck driver of Rs 30,000 in Fatehpur Beri who was loading bricks along with the labourers in his truck.

The accused were arrested on the basis of secret input from the forest area in Aya Nagar on Friday.

“On the instance of all the three accused persons, the robbed Brown Colour purse containing the Adhar Card, Driving License and ATM Card of the complainant was also recovered from a vacant plot at Aya Nagar,” said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.

