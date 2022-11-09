Customs officials have arrested three persons for smuggling gold in two seperate cases that were reported from Chennai and Delhi international airports.

In the first case, Customs officials in Chennai said on Wednesday that they have arrested two persons for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.33 crore.

Both the passengers, who came to Chennai from Muscat, were held on Tuesday.

“On search of their baggage, gold strips weighing 3 kg valued at Rs 1.33 crore concealed in the outer lining of their trolley suitcases were seized under the Customs Act,” said a Customs official.

In a separate case, a man was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with 355 gm smuggled gold worth over Rs 18 lakh.

“This man also arrived from Muscat. Chemical gold paste weighing 355 gm concealed inside 18 Eclairs toffees was seized under the Customs Act,” the official said.

All the three accused were produced before a special court which remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

