INDIA

3 held for smuggling gold at Chennai, Delhi airports

NewsWire
0
0

Customs officials have arrested three persons for smuggling gold in two seperate cases that were reported from Chennai and Delhi international airports.

In the first case, Customs officials in Chennai said on Wednesday that they have arrested two persons for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.33 crore.

Both the passengers, who came to Chennai from Muscat, were held on Tuesday.

“On search of their baggage, gold strips weighing 3 kg valued at Rs 1.33 crore concealed in the outer lining of their trolley suitcases were seized under the Customs Act,” said a Customs official.

In a separate case, a man was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with 355 gm smuggled gold worth over Rs 18 lakh.

“This man also arrived from Muscat. Chemical gold paste weighing 355 gm concealed inside 18 Eclairs toffees was seized under the Customs Act,” the official said.

All the three accused were produced before a special court which remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

20221109-223802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MHA extends BSF’s jurisdiction in 3 states, cuts short in one

    ‘Worst-ever Covid variant will make vaccines 40% less effective’

    Andhra man killed, 3 injured as battery of e-scooter explodes

    Delhi HC grants time to Centre to reply on plea seeking...