Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three persons and recovered 19 imported oxygen concentrators worth Rs 25 lakh from them. They were selling these concentrators at very high prices.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi, Urvija Goel said, the police has arrested three people, identified as Bharat Agarwal, Ishant Gosain and Ranbir Singh in connection with selling imported oxygen concentrators at exorbitant prices.

Goel said that 19 imported Oxygen Concentrators, three high end cars and a total of Rs 7.80 lakh have been recovered from the accused.

The DCP said that on May 6, an information was received that a person namely Agrawal, is selling Oxygen Concentrators at very high prices and also have illegal storage of such life saving machines.

A team of several police officials was formed which immediately laid a trap near parking area of District Centre at Janak Puri and with the help of a decoy customer, all three persons were apprehended. Police said, the market value of a piece of oxygen concentrator is about Rs 30-50 thousand.

A case has been registered against them.

–IANS

aks/skp/