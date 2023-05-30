A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested three persons for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajkumar, Sajjan and Pramod – all residents of Gurugram.

The accused were arrested on Monday from Sector-38 in Gurugram.

“Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans,” Amit Kumar, In-charge crime branch Sector-10 told IANS.

The police have recovered four mobile phones, one laptop and a register from their possession.

According to the police, during the raid, they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register while his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates.

A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects.

