INDIA

3 held in UP’s Gorakhpur for illegal arms supply

Three persons have been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur for allegedly being involved in the supply of illegal arms and ammunition, police said.

One of the accused, K.C. Tiwari, who claimed to be a student leader, was arrested from the Khorabar police station limits of Gorakhpur, and hand-made pistols and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

His name had surfaced during the questioning of former Samajwadi Party State Secretary Kunwar Pratap Singh’s son Vijay Pratap, who was arrested in a celebratory firing case on January 6.

Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (City), Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, said Tiwari, during his questioning, revealed the names of some others from Kushinagar district who were involved in the arms racket.

On the instructions of Gorakhpur Additional Director General of Police, Akhil Kumar, the police launched an operation and arrested one Guddu Kanaujia and Yadvendra Yadav from a village under the Gola police station.

A police official said that two hand-made pistols were recovered from the accused duo (Guddu and Yadvendra), who allegedly supplied illegal arms to buyers in the Maharajganj district.

