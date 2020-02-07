3 Hizbul associates arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Acting on specific information, the police in Budgam district of Kashmir on Saturday arrested three terrorist associates to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

They have been identified as Amir Shafi Dar and Shabir Ahmed Ganie, both residents of Chadoora, and Mudasir Ahmed Khan from Pulwama.

As per police records, they were involved in assisting active Hizbul terrorists operating in Budgam. As per initial investigations, they were providing logistic support and shelter to active Hizbul terrorists.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Chadoora police station and further investigation in the matter is on.

–IANS

zi/arm