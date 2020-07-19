3 hours of rains take 3 casualties in Delhi

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Three people including a child died in rain-related incidents in the national capital on Sunday. The first causality was reported from New Delhi area’s Minto Bridge where a tempo driver, identified as 56-year-old Kundan Kumar, drowned when his vehicle got stuck in the water logged under the bridge, early on Sunday morning.

Kumar was from Pithoragarh in Uttrakhand and was in the capital since March this year, according to a family member. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Two other separate incidents were reported from South East Delhi’s Jaitpur and Amar Colony areas on Sunday.

“On Sunday, a person came to Jaitpur Police station to lodge a missing complaint of his son, 8, who was missing since morning,” police said.

After receiving the information, SHO and other staff members started searching for the boy. However, the boy was found in unconscious state by neighbours from Chhath Ghaat area in Saurabh Vihar,” said DCP South East, R.P. Meena.

The boy was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital where he was declared brought Dead.

“During enquiry it was found that the boy had gone to take rain bath at about 6.0 a.m. but did not return. Proceedings u/s 174 Cr PC is being done,” the officer added.

In the third case in Amar Colony in South East Delhi, a 28-year-old man, identified as Jalil, fell into the water at Gandhi camp, Shrinivas Puri.

“On inquiry, it was found that on Sunday due to heavy rains, area of Gandhi Camp was filled with 2-3 feet deep water. As stated by the other co-workers, in the morning, Jalil was standing outside his Kabadi Shop and suddenly he fell into the water. Immediately he was taken out by the co-workers but he was unconscious and was not responding,” Meena said.

According to police, the cause of death is not clear so far. The dead body has been preserved at AIIMS for post-mortem. Death of cause will be ascertained after post-mortem, police said.

