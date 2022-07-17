Sri Lanka will witness three hours power cuts in the next two days, i.e. July 18 and 19, announced the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

One hour and 40 minutes of power shedding will be imposed during the daytime and 1 hour and 20 minutes during the night for the 20 zones from ‘A’ to ‘W’, Daily Mirror reported.

Two hours and 30 minutes of power shedding will be imposed for Group CC from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 am while 3-hour power cuts for zones MNOXYZ from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 am.

The island nation has been facing frequent power cuts due to lack of sufficient fuel and water.

The country is facing the worst economic crisis since it gained Independence in 1948.

