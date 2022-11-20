INDIA

3 hybrid terrorists arrested from Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Army in a joint operation have arrested three hybrid terrorists in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district along with a large quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said on Sunday.

“Srinagar Police along with Army (2RR) arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of arms and ammunition including three AK rifles, two pistols, nine magazines, 200 rounds and other incriminating materials from outskirts of Srinagar,” police said.

Further investigation is underway.

