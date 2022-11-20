Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Army in a joint operation have arrested three hybrid terrorists in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district along with a large quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said on Sunday.

“Srinagar Police along with Army (2RR) arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of arms and ammunition including three AK rifles, two pistols, nine magazines, 200 rounds and other incriminating materials from outskirts of Srinagar,” police said.

Further investigation is underway.

20221120-151203