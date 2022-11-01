Three hybrid terrorists were arrested in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that two of the terrorists were arrested at a checkpoint established at Harnambal area.

They have been identified as Aamir Mushtaq Dar, resident of Iqbalabad Sozaith, Budgam, and Kabil Rashid, resident of Sicop Mohalla HMT, Srinagar.

Incriminating materials and two grenades were recovered from their possession.

“During questioning they disclosed the name of another associate, namely Aqib Jamal Bhat, son of Mohd Jamal Bhat, resident of Sozaith Budgam. In a swift action he was also arrested. On his disclosure, an IED approximately 10 kgs has been recovered in Rangreth area by a joint team of Srinagar Police and Army (62RR) which was later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal squad. All three arrested hybrid terrorists are linked with LeT/TRF,” police said.

An FIR has been registered and police said further investigation is going on.

