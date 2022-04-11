Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces have arrested three hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

Police said acting on a specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF near Sunwani bridge, Wadoora Bala.

“During checking, the joint party intercepted three persons coming from Wadoora Bala towards Sunwani bridge who on seeing joint naka party tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully,” police said.

They have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir, resident of Brathkalan, Owais Ahmed Mir, resident of Brathkalan and Shabir Ahmed Wagay, resident of Warpora.

Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition including three pistols, three pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, one grenade and cash amounting to Rs 79,800 were recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians,” police said.

A case has been registered, and investigation has been initiated.

