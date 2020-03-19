3 in 4 Americans say lives changed by COVID-19: Poll

Washington, March 21 (IANS) Nearly three in four Americans said that their lives have been changed in some way by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll.

In this week’s ABC News/Ipsos poll which released on Friday, 72 per cent of the surveyed said that their lives have been disrupted in some way, either by cancelling going out to dinner, taking a vacation, or attending religious services, among other options, reports Xinhua news agency.

Only about one-quarter of Americans said the same last week.

Meanwhile, 79 per cent of Americans said they were concerned that they themselves or someone they know will be infected, up from last week when 66 per cent said the same.

However, only 17 per cent said they were now working from home due to the pandemic, though it was higher than the 3 per cent who said the same last week.

The poll finds now 55 per cent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis, compared to 43 per cent who disapprove.

Last week, only 43 per cent approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and 54 per cent disapproved.

The survey was conducted on March 18 and 19 among a random national sample of 512 adults.

Results have a margin of sampling error of 5.0 points.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 16,000 confirmed cases in the US, with 210 deaths.

