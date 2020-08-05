3 in 4 Indian parents want kids to continue learning online: BYJU’S

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Three in four parents who participated in a survey by Bengaluru-based edtech unicorn BYJU’S said they want their children to continue learning through online channels or mediums even after schools reopen.

About 70 per cent of the parents said that their children used online learning for the first time during the lockdown amid Covid-19, showed the survey released on Wednesday.

The results of the nation-wide survey revealed that there has been a significant shift in the mindset of Indian parents towards online learning.

The survey, conducted in June 2020, received over 5,000 responses from parents across 18 cities who had at least one child studying in K-12.

The majority of parents outgrew their inhibitions towards online learning during the lockdown and 63 per cent felt that online learning has proved beneficial during the lockdown.

Nearly 61 per cent parents said they would recommend other parents to try online learning for their children.

“The future of learning will be a blended form of learning where you will have the best of both the worlds,” Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder, BYJU’S, told IANS.

“There are social learning and emotional learning all of which you learn only when you are in a school with your friends. But there are aspects of learning, like conceptual learning, for which online learning is equally or even more effective,” she said.

Safety issues emerged as a major trigger behind online learning adoption during the lockdown as 58 per cent of the respondents said they tried online learning platforms so their child wouldn’t need to leave home during this pandemic in order to learn.

Parents also felt that this format is more interactive and effective and offers the flexibility of schedule and format that helps their children to learn better.

The survey further revealed that 89 per cent of parents feel that they will sign up for a personalised online tutoring experience to compensate for the lack of tuitions.

–IANS

gb/na