New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) At least three people were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit an e-rickshaw and other vehicles in Central Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. One of the injured is said to to be critical. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area and recording statements of the injured and the eyewitnesses.

–IANS

