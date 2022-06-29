Three people were injured in an explosion at a fuel station in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, rescue teams said on Wednesday.

Investigation into the incident was underway, but gas leakage seemed to be the most probable cause, they added.

The injured people, including one in critical condition, were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police arriving at the site have closed the fuel station for investigation.

The station may face a heavy fine or closure for an indefinite period if it was found to have failed to follow the safety rules set by the provincial government, said the rescue teams.

20220629-083801