3 Iraqis killed in gunmen attacks in Iraq

An army pilot officer, a paramilitary member, and a doctor were killed by gunmen in separate incidents in Iraq, security sources said.

Unidentified armed men shot dead Iraqi Air Force officer Saad Mohsen Marzouq who was driving in Fallujah city, nearly 50 km west of the capital Baghdad, a local police source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, gunmen opened fire on a joint checkpoint manned by police and paramilitary Hashd Shaabi in Kirkuk city, nearly 250 km north of Baghdad, Ihsan al-Obaidi from the Kirkuk police told Xinhua.

The attackers killed a Hashd Shaabi member and wounded a policeman before fleeing the scene, al-Obaidi said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

On Wednesday, unknown gunmen assassinated Ahmed Talal al-Madfaie, a famous cardiologist, in the eastern province of Diyala, Alaa al-Saadi from the Diyala police told Xinhua.

Sporadic attacks still haunt Iraq despite an improvement in the security situation after the defeat of the extremist militants of the Islamic State group across the country in 2017.

